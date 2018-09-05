6 illegal aliens arrested

INTELLIGENCE operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) have arrested six illegal aliens in operations conducted in Manila and Bulacan since last week.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente ordered the arrest of the undesirable foreigners after investigations revealed that they have been blatantly violating Philippine immigration laws.

Morente disclosed that among those arrested was a Chinese woman reportedly caught in possession of a fraudulently acquired Philippine passport, and five foreign nationals working without a proper visa.

“There will be no letup in our campaign to flush out illegal aliens. We cannot allow these erring foreigners to make a mockery of our laws,” Morente added.

BI intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. identified the Chinese woman as 28-year-old Cai Nongnong, who was arrested last Aug. 28 near the vicinity of the BI Main Office in Intramuros, Manila.

Cai has overstayed since July last year and has allegedly resorted to misrepresentation by using a Philippine passport under the name Jasmin Tan Lui.

BI fingerprint records indicate that Cai and Lui are one and the same person working as a travel agent in the country.

Manahan said the five other aliens were nabbed last Aug. 28 in Guiguinto, Bulacan, where they were caught in the act of illegally working in a bag and slipper’s strap manufacturing company without the proper visa.

They were identified as Chinese nationals Guanxi Zheng, Honghong Zhuang, Jianmin Wu, Zhidan Gao, and Korean national Hyun Seung Kim.

Manahan said all six aliens are detained at the BI detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation. (Jun Ramirez)

