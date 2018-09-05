Reds tagged in port bombing

COMMUNIST rebels operating in Bicol could be behind the bombing at a port in Masbate that led to the destruction of boats of the Philip­pine Army and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Senior Supt. Benigno Durana, spokesman of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the traces of the improvised explosive device (IED) recovered during the post-blast investigation revealed the kind of bomb that the New People’s Army (NPA) usually uses.

“Our Crime Laboratory Office has recovered orange PVC pipes. We have seen this preferred signatures and materials of communist rebels,” said Durana.

At around 12:30 a.m. yesterday, a loud explosion ripped through the Masbate Port area in Masbate City. Responding cops reported that two boats were damaged – a 25-footer rescue boat of the 21st Battalion of the Philippine Army and another 25-footer boat with Coast Guard marking. (Aaron Recuenco)

