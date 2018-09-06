Muntinlupa still perfect

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Former Mapua star Allan Mangahas produced another triple-double performance as the Muntinlupa Cagers dismantled the Bacoor Strikers, 90-83, on Tuesday to remain unscathed in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Imus City Sports Complex in Cavite.

The 5-foot-11 spitfire pumped in 22 points, collared 12 rebounds and dished off 12 assists as the Cagers stretched their winning streak to six games to remain the only unbeaten team in the league.

The Cagers made huge plays in the final 5:07 of the game with Chito Jaime draining back-to-back triples and Regie Basibas hitting two charities to shatter a 73-all count and take an 80-73 advantage.

That was enough to take the fight out of the Strikers.

Jaime led the Cagers with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Dave Moralde and Dhon Reverente chipped in 19 and 10 points, respectively.

The Strikers fell to their fourth loss in eight outings.

Meanwhile, Jerwin Gaco scored 13 points while James Castro had 12 points as the Imus Bandera clobbered the Cebu City Sharks, 90-61, for 3-3.

The Sharks dropped to 1-6.

