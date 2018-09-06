Octogenarian shoots wife, kills self

By FREDDIEC. VELEZ

CALUMPIT, Bulacan – An 87-year-old man shot and injured his 73-year-old wife, daughter, and an in-law in an apparent jealous rage Monday in Barangay Gatbuca here.

Senior Supt. Chito G. Bersaluna, Bulacan police director, identified the gunman as Luduvico Calayag de Guzman who accused his wife of allegedly having an affair with three priests.

The suspect also shot his daughter Jannette de Guzman Gomez and daughter-in-law Myrna Capinpin Lubao who all reside in the same village.

Investigators found the suspect lying in a room who was said to have shot himself in the mouth while his victims were found in a separate room with gunshots on their legs.

All of them where immediately brought to the Sta. Cruz Hospital in Calumpit, Bulacan where the suspect eventually was declared dead on arrival while the victims were rushed to the Sacred Heart Hospital where they were immediately given medical treatment.

Bulacan SOCO Team processed the crime scene and recovered one caliber 38 revolver Smith and Wesson, without serial number; one fired cartridge case and three pieces of fired bullet.

The cadaver of the suspect was brought to Superior Funeral Homes subject for paraffin test and autopsy.

