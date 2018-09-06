Pasay cop gunned down

- Home
A PASAY police official was shot dead Tuesday afternoon by an unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman while on board his owner-type jeep in Pasay City.
The police officer was identified as Police Inspector Allan Ortega, 47, assigned as deputy chief of Police Community Precinct (PCP) 4 in Pasay City.
Investigation showed that the incident occurred at about 4:35 p.m. at LRT Depot, Andrews Avenue, Barangay 190, Zone 20 in Pasay City.
Police said that the victim was on board his vehicle (URG-805) when shot by the unidentified armed man riding a motorcycle without plate number.
Witnesses claimed that the suspect positioned himself near the driver’s side of the vehicle of Ortega and shot the latter four times.
The victim sustained four gunshot wounds in the neck and face, and was pronounced dead on arrival at San Juan De Dios Hospital at 5:35 p.m.
PCP 4 commander Senior Inspector Crisanto Racoma said that they are still investigating the incident.
He said Ortega was transferred to their station from PCP 9 only last month.
An investigation team has been formed to probe the killing of the police officer. (Dhel Nazario, Jean Fernando)