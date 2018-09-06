Pasay cop gunned down

A PASAY police official was shot dead Tuesday afternoon by an un­identified motorcycle-riding gun­man while on board his owner-type jeep in Pasay City.

The police officer was identified as Police Inspector Allan Ortega, 47, assigned as deputy chief of Po­lice Community Precinct (PCP) 4 in Pasay City.

Investigation showed that the in­cident occurred at about 4:35 p.m. at LRT Depot, Andrews Avenue, Barangay 190, Zone 20 in Pasay City.

Police said that the victim was on board his vehicle (URG-805) when shot by the unidentified armed man riding a motorcycle without plate number.

Witnesses claimed that the sus­pect positioned himself near the driver’s side of the vehicle of Orte­ga and shot the latter four times.

The victim sustained four gun­shot wounds in the neck and face, and was pronounced dead on ar­rival at San Juan De Dios Hospital at 5:35 p.m.

PCP 4 commander Senior Inspec­tor Crisanto Racoma said that they are still investigating the incident.

He said Ortega was transferred to their station from PCP 9 only last month.

An investigation team has been formed to probe the killing of the police officer. (Dhel Nazario, Jean Fernando)

