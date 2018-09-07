3 nabbed in QC drug sting

POLICE seized Php34,000 worth of illegal drugs from three suspects in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City, Wednesday night.

Quezon City Police District Drug Enforcement Unit (QCPD-DDEU) in coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted an entrapment against Lito Legaspi, 51; Noemi Fernandez, 28; and Eduardo Borre, 61, inside house No. 14 on Luzon Avenue in Barangay Holy Spirit, QC.

Police recovered from the suspects seven sachets of suspected shabu, five pieces of rolled aluminum foil with traces of suspected shabu, three used strips of aluminum foils with traces of suspected shabu, seven Php1,000 fake bills and a genuine Php500 bill.

According to police report, the arrested suspects were among the illegal drug pushers and distributors in the Barangay Holy Spirit, Barangau Pasong Tamo and Barangay Old Balara, QC.

Police said that suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

