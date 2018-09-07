34 held for not standing up for ‘Lupang Hinirang’

LEMERY, Batangas – Thirty four persons were arrested for allegedly not standing up while the Philippine national anthem was being played inside a cinema here Wednesday.

Batangas Police Provincial Office information officer Senior Insp. Hazel Luma-ang Suarez, in a re­port, said police here conducted “Oplan: Bandila” at Cinema 2 of Xentro Mall in Barangay Malinis at around 2 p.m.

Suarez said they chanced upon the 34 moviegoers not standing up while “Lupang Hinirang” was being played before the showing of the movie “The How’s of Us” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Lawmen said the suspects showed disrespect to the national anthem by not standing up.

Police said their arrest should serve as a reminder to every Filipino to give due respect to the Philip­pine national anthem while it is being played as stated in Section 38, Chapter 2, of Republic Act 8491 (Flag and Heraldic Code of the Phil­ippines). (Lyka Manalo)

