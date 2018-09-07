Body in drum found in Pasig River

2 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN’S body was found cemented inside a drum thrown into Pasig River near Radial Road 10 bridge in Tondo, Manila, Wednesday.

Police said scavenger Ednel Dillo was looking for recyclable scraps in the river when he noticed a drum at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

When Dillo opened the drum, he saw a body cemented inside. He immediately reported his find to authorities of Barangay 101 in Tondo.

Investigators said they were trying to find out how long the body had been in the river.

Police said they investigation is ongoing to identify the victim. (Erma Edera)

Related

comments