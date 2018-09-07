Girl, 16, stabbed inside bus

3 SHARES Share Tweet

A 16-YEAR-OLD student was stabbed Tuesday morning by an unidentified man while riding a bus on her way to school in Malabon City.

Police said the victim, Mariz Francine Victorio, a Grade 11 student of Notre Dame School in Caloocan and resident of Barangay Potrero, Malabon, was rushed to Fatima University Hospital after sustaining a stab wound in the left side of the body.

Investigation showed the victim along with other passengers was standing inside a bus along MacArthur Highway at about 7:15 a.m. when the suspect came from behind and stabbed her.

Because the bus was overloaded, the victim did not notice that she was seriously wounded until one of the passengers noticed blood dripping on her uniform.

According to Malabon Police Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WDPC) investigator PO3 Corazon Nuque, the suspect alighted from the bus after the attack. Witnesses described him as about 30 to 35 years old, clad in white t-shirt, green pants, and slippers.

Police are hunting down the suspect. (Erma Edera)

Related

comments