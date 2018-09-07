Senate OKs Php1.16-B special Dengvaxia fund

MALACAÑANG is grateful to the Senate for passing the proposed Php1.16-billion medical assistance program for children who had the controversial anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace “appreci­ate Senates prompt approval of Dengvaxia supplemental budget.”

Voting 18-0, the Senate passed the supplemental budget to aid Dengvaxia recipients on third and final reading last Wednesday.

The bulk of the fund will go to the medical assistance for Dengvaxia-vaccinated children seeking treat­ment. The budget will also be used to monitor the health of children inoculated with the controversial anti-dengue vaccine and deploy more health workers.

The money will be sourced from the refund of the Sanofi Pasteur, manufacturer of Dengvaxia, over the unused vaccines as demanded by the government.

The House version of the Dengvaxia medical support fund was approved last May.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III welcomed the approval of the special Dengvaxia fund by the Senate and the House of Rep­resentatives. (Genalyn D. Kabil­ing)

