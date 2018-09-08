Trillanes prepared for his arrest

- Home
SENATOR Antonio F. Trillanes IV said he has prepared for his possible arrest since the voiding of his amnesty.
Amid rumors that he would be taken into custody while the Senate is not in session, Trillanes, in a press briefing yesterday, admitted that he has packed his things should he be ordered arrested by the court. “Meron nang ganoon, kailangan ‘yon,” Trillanes said.
Trillanes added “protocols” are already in place in the event that arresting officers go into the Senate to fetch him. According to him, his lawyers should be present, and that the Senate leadership should be consulted first on how to go about his impending arrest.
Trillanes said his family has likewise prepared for his possible arrest. “Fortunately or unfortunately, we’ve had worse experiences before that, in a way, prepared them for these things. Ayaw naman nating ma-expose o madamay pero talagang doon dinadala so kailangan malakas sila. So that’s what they’re doing,” he said.
The embattled senator said that such “level of preparedness” has been consistent since the issuance of Presidential Proclamation No. 572 by President Duterte which nullified his amnesty.
He said he has been hearing reports since Tuesday that he will be jailed despite the absence of an arrest warrant.
Trillanes has repeatedly said he is not afraid to be sent to jail again, having served seven years for leading the 2003 Oakwood munity and the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege. (Hannah L. Torregoza)