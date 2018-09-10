Bullet Dumas keeps with indie spirit

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Many music fans may not be fa­miliar with contemporary folk sing­er Bullet Dumas but his sound has already earned praises from some of the most respected personalities in the local entertainment scene in­cluding Gary Valenciano, Ryan Cay­abyab, Roxy, Joey Ayala, and Trina Belamide.



When asked how he feels about the adulation, Dumas says: “Hindi ko masyadong ini-isip yun. Pero natutuwa naman ako dahil matutuwa sila sa ginagawa ko. Pero hindi sya ganun ka big deal sa akin.”

These days, Dumas has no record label and he wants it to stay that way.

“Minsan kasi yung mga na­ririnig ko at nalalaman ko, ‘yung ibang artist na very creative talaga, minsan napipilitan silang mag-adjust sa demands ng masa or ng record label. Parang ganun. Eventually, nasisira ‘yung gusto ng artists. Sobrang malaya ako sa Stages talent management agency,” says Dumas.

Known for his songs “Ninuno” and “Tugtog,” Dumas is set to hold a spe­cial one-night only concert entitled “Usisa” at the Music Museum on Oct. 5.

The concert is also the title of one of his songs, which is about Sisa, a major female character in Jose Rizal’s famous novel “Noli Me Tangere.”

He says, “She is Rizal’s ode to our motherland tattered to shame and misery just because she loved too much.”

Dumas says his show is pa­triotic and romantic. He has prepared a repertoire of what he describes as all-original songs. “Maybe I will perform a weird cover or two.”

Collaborat­ing with Dumas are guitarist John Apura, keyboard­ist Jesper Mer­cado, percussion­ist Jacques Duffot, drummer Mark Villaba and bassist Yuna Reguerra. who is also musical director of the show.

Dumas has so many influences when it comes to music.

“Sobrang hindi ako nag-box in sa isang genre. Nung high school ako, nakikinig at nanunuod ako ng MTV buong araw. Lumaki rin ako with Disney music. ‘Yung mom ko mahilig sa Broadway musicals so nagpapa-sound trip sya sa bahay. Tatay ko mahilig sa jazz so nagpa­pa-soundtrip din sa bahay. Lahat pinasok ko lang sa sistema. Na­kikinig d i n a k o n g rap, rock mu ­sic,” he says.

Dumas also re­veals his songwriting process. “Initially instrumental muna siya. Naglalaro lang ako ng aking guitar. Pero bago lahat, ni-rec-record ko para wala akong ma-miss na element. Then saka ko pa­sukan ng mga words. Then if I go somewhere at makakita ako ng inspiration. Pwede ko siyang ipalit sa lyrics.”

