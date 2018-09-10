Bullet Dumas keeps with indie spirit

- Home
By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA
Many music fans may not be familiar with contemporary folk singer Bullet Dumas but his sound has already earned praises from some of the most respected personalities in the local entertainment scene including Gary Valenciano, Ryan Cayabyab, Roxy, Joey Ayala, and Trina Belamide.
When asked how he feels about the adulation, Dumas says: “Hindi ko masyadong ini-isip yun. Pero natutuwa naman ako dahil matutuwa sila sa ginagawa ko. Pero hindi sya ganun ka big deal sa akin.”
These days, Dumas has no record label and he wants it to stay that way.
“Minsan kasi yung mga naririnig ko at nalalaman ko, ‘yung ibang artist na very creative talaga, minsan napipilitan silang mag-adjust sa demands ng masa or ng record label. Parang ganun. Eventually, nasisira ‘yung gusto ng artists. Sobrang malaya ako sa Stages talent management agency,” says Dumas.
Known for his songs “Ninuno” and “Tugtog,” Dumas is set to hold a special one-night only concert entitled “Usisa” at the Music Museum on Oct. 5.
The concert is also the title of one of his songs, which is about Sisa, a major female character in Jose Rizal’s famous novel “Noli Me Tangere.”
He says, “She is Rizal’s ode to our motherland tattered to shame and misery just because she loved too much.”
Dumas says his show is patriotic and romantic. He has prepared a repertoire of what he describes as all-original songs. “Maybe I will perform a weird cover or two.”
Collaborating with Dumas are guitarist John Apura, keyboardist Jesper Mercado, percussionist Jacques Duffot, drummer Mark Villaba and bassist Yuna Reguerra. who is also musical director of the show.
Dumas has so many influences when it comes to music.
“Sobrang hindi ako nag-box in sa isang genre. Nung high school ako, nakikinig at nanunuod ako ng MTV buong araw. Lumaki rin ako with Disney music. ‘Yung mom ko mahilig sa Broadway musicals so nagpapa-sound trip sya sa bahay. Tatay ko mahilig sa jazz so nagpapa-soundtrip din sa bahay. Lahat pinasok ko lang sa sistema. Nakikinig d i n a k o n g rap, rock mu sic,” he says.
Dumas also reveals his songwriting process. “Initially instrumental muna siya. Naglalaro lang ako ng aking guitar. Pero bago lahat, ni-rec-record ko para wala akong ma-miss na element. Then saka ko pasukan ng mga words. Then if I go somewhere at makakita ako ng inspiration. Pwede ko siyang ipalit sa lyrics.”