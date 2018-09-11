Drug suspect killed in clash with cops

- Home
By JHON CASINAS
A DRUG suspect was killed yesterday morning after he allegedly fired shots at policemen during a buy-bust operation in Novaliches, Quezon City.
Reports said operatives of Novaliches Police Station 4 Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) conducted an anti-illegal drugs operation against alias “Jun Azur” around 2 a.m. at the corner of Quirino Highway and Mendrez Street, QC.
Investigation disclosed that after the undercover police gave the signal to arrest Azur, the latter allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the apprehending officers.
Police retaliated, killing the suspect described as about 35 to 40 years old. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the body.
Azur’s accomplice, who was waiting nearby, fled after hearing the gunshots.
Police recovered from the slain suspect five sachets of suspected shabu, four sachets of marijuana, one .45-caliber pistol, ammunition, and the Php10,000 buy-bust money.
PO3 Virgilio Mendoza, investigator in-charge of the case, said in a text message that Azur could not be recognized by the residents in the area.