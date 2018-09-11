Drug suspect killed in clash with cops

By JHON CASINAS

A DRUG suspect was killed yes­terday morning after he allegedly fired shots at policemen during a buy-bust operation in Novaliches, Quezon City.

Reports said operatives of Noval­iches Police Station 4 Drug En­forcement Unit (SDEU) conducted an anti-illegal drugs operation against alias “Jun Azur” around 2 a.m. at the corner of Quirino High­way and Mendrez Street, QC.

Investigation disclosed that after the undercover police gave the sig­nal to arrest Azur, the latter allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the apprehending officers.

Police retaliated, killing the sus­pect described as about 35 to 40 years old. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

Azur’s accomplice, who was wait­ing nearby, fled after hearing the gunshots.

Police recovered from the slain suspect five sachets of suspected shabu, four sachets of marijuana, one .45-caliber pistol, ammunition, and the Php10,000 buy-bust money.

PO3 Virgilio Mendoza, investiga­tor in-charge of the case, said in a text message that Azur could not be recognized by the residents in the area.

