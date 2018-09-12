5 teens hurt in accidental firing

2 SHARES Share Tweet

FIVE students were injured af­ter a security guard accidentally pulled the trigger of his gun in a hospital compound in Tondo, Manila, Sunday night.

Police identified the victims as Jennelyn Lumio, 14, of Sta. Cruz, Manila; Shyrill Evite, 14; Jasmin Miranda, 14; Prince Emmanuel, 15, and Mark Andrei Miguel, 13, all residents of Tondo.

The guard, Abel Musiba, of the Elite Force Security, detailed at Metropolitan Medical Center and resident of Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila, remains at large.

According to Senior Inspector Anthony Co, chief of Padre Algue Police Community Precinct, the victims, who were on way home from a birthday party, decided to take a shortcut through the hospital’s Masangkay gate going to the exit gate on Mayhaligue Street at around 11:45 p.m.

However, Musiba and anoth­er security guard identified as Juneryl Piedad, 43, stopped the victims from entering the com­pound, according to Co. At this point, Musiba accidentally pulled the trigger of the hospital’s ser­vice firearm, hitting the ground and then the victims.

Musiba was charged with il­legal discharge of firearm and five counts of physical injuries. (Erma Edera)

Related

comments