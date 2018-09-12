‘Mangkhut’ intensifies, barrels towards PH

- Home
TYPHOON “Mangkhut” further intensified while heading towards the country and threatens Northern Luzon, the State weather bureau said yesterday.
Based on the 12 p.m. weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, Mangkhut was spotted 1,845 kilometers east of Southern Luzon, moving slower westward at 25 kilometers per hour.
Mangkhut now has maximum sustained winds of up to 170 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 210 kilometers per hour near the center.
PAGASA said that the typhoon may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon and will be locally named “Ompong” which will be the country’s 15th tropical cyclone for this year.
The State weather bureau reiterated that Mangkhut is not yet a super typhoon. It has to have a maximum center wind strength of over of 220 kilometers per hour to be classified as a super typhoon.
PAGASA said they expect Mangkhut to reach sustained winds of 210 kilometers per hour with gustiness of up to 260 kilometers per hour.
The typhoon is threatening Northern Luzon and may traverse the Cagayan-Batanes area on Saturday.
PAGASA senior weather specialist Chris Perez said tropical cyclone warning signal No. 1 may be raised over Cagayan Valley as early as tonight.
Widespread moderate to heavy rains due to the typhoon is possible by Friday over Northern Luzon especially over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Batanes, PAGASA said. (Alexandria Dennise San Juan)