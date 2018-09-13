Gov’t readying draft EO to contain inflation

THE government is preparing a draft executive order on measures to curb the country’s high inflation.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the executive order that seeks to streamline the importation of food, among others, would be submitted by the economic managers to President Duterte.

“The economic cluster group will submit to the Office of the President a draft executive order removing administrative constraints and non-tariff barriers on importation of fish, rice, sugar, meat, and vegetables,” Roque said. “Ibig sabihin, gagawin nilang mas simple po iyong proseso ng pag-aangkat ng pagkain,” he added.

Roque said the economic managers presented a document on the proposed measures to ease inflation during the Cabinet meeting last Tuesday.

The measures included simplifying and streamlining licensing procedures for rice imports of the National Food Authority and proposed passage of rice tariffication bill.

“They will form monitoring teams for surveillance of rice from ports to NFA warehouses and outlets,” Roque said.

Roque said the economic team also proposed the issuance of certificates to allow imports to be distributed in wet markets and establishment of public markets were chicken producers can sell their product directly to the end consumer.

They also authorized the importation of sugar to direct users to moderate cost to consumers as well as improvement of logistics, transport distribution, and storage to reduce prices for consumers. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

