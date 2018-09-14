Bacolod councilor punches colleague while in session

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By MARK L. GARCIA IA

BACOLOD CITY – The Sangguniang Panlungsod here turned into a boxing ring after a heated exchange in the mid­dle of the session caused a councilor to punch his colleague Wednesday.

The Bacolod SP excluded Councilor Claudio Puentevella from attending the session after he punched Councilor Dindo Ramos on the left cheek after an argument over the proposed construc­tion of Cell No. 2 at the sanitary landfill in Barangay Felisa, this city.

Majority of the SP members voted in favor of the resolution proposed by Councilor Caesar Distrito which excluded Puentevella from attending the 115th regular session of the 9th Council.

Ramos said he did not expect Puen-tevella to suddenly punch him during an argument regarding the contract for the sanitary landfill.

Ramos said he is filing charges against Puentevella for direct assault either with the Ombudsman or the City Prosecutor and disruption of legislative assembly.

He said he did not know why Puen-tevella started to insult him, adding that he used to run under the ticket of his father, former Mayor Monico Puentevella and even supported some of his resolutions.

“This is unparliamentary and is un­precedented in the history of the SP,” Distrito said, referring to the incident that happened after Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran called for a two-minute recess.

Distrito recalled that there were instances in the past where councilors would raise their voices or challenge each other during an argument but there was no physical violence involving members of council.

Related

comments