Imee bans liquor as storm nears

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee R. Marcos has issued Executive Order No. 439-2018 banning the province-wide sale, giving, offering, pur­chase, consumption, and serving of intoxicating drinks to ensure the safety of the residents as typhoon “Ompong” (international name “Mangkhut”) entered the country and threatens Northern Luzon.

Marcos’ move aims to mitigate the effects of the typhoon by pre­venting diminished mobility and other possible effects of liquor intoxication.

Section 2 of the EO provides that any person caught under the influence of liquor may be held in custody until he or she regains sobriety. The selling, giving, of­fering, and purchasing of such will likewise be sanctioned.

Marcos issued the liquor ban order following a memorandum suspending classes and work on all levels and sectors from Wednesday until today to prevent any casualties by keeping resi­dents inside their homes or inside evacuation centers as Ompong passes through Ilocos Norte.

“Ompong is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsi­bility by Monday, until then, the liquor ban remains in place,” she said.

Marcos has convened a meeting with members of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and frontline offices of the provincial govern­ment to address the concerns of the different sectors and to ensure that relief supplies and rescue equipment are ready at the height of the typhoon. (Freddie G. Lazaro)

