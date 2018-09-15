Destabilization plot doesn’t bother Duterte

PRESIDENT Duterte is noncha­lant about the destabilization plot against his administration that he had disclosed and says he has no problem with it.

Duterte said a foreign govern­ment gave him information about an ouster plot against him on Sept. 21 which coincides with the 47th anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

The Chief Executive reiterated that there is a plot to oust him by some members of the opposition. “I said maybe Sept. 21st some­thing, only plan. But what I’m sure of is that there’s a collaborative ef­forts of the left, the Magdalo, and the Yellow. Some, but not all,” he said.

“Sabi ko wala naman akong prob­lema diyan. I’m, I was elected by the people. I’m not squatter there. So eventually the military and the police will have to face the crisis, the dilemma,” he added. “Now, what happens next is anybody’s, your guess is as good as mine.”

Duterte revealed the destabiliza­tion plot against him after he issued a proclamation voiding the amnesty of Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV.

Duterte has dared the military to join Trillanes and oust him. Malaca­ñang said that this was the Presi­dent’s way to express confidence that no one will join the cause of the embattled senator.

The President has also said that the public should watch out for three forces trying to oust him. (Argyll Geducos)

