Ancajas targets Thai pug

By NICK GIONGCO

Jerwin Ancajas has his sights on a much bigger prize although he swears he is not treating his Sept. 28 title defense in Oakland, California, as a mere practice session.

Two weeks before risking the International Boxing Federation super-flyweight crown against Alejandro Santiago of Mexico, Ancajas spoke about his desire to take on the 115-lb division’s big guns.

“I would love to fight Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand,” said Ancajas during a break in training in Magallanes, Cavite.

Like Ancajas, Sor Rungvisai is also scheduled to see action on Oct. 6 in Bangkok.

Sor Rungvisai is the biggest name in the division and Ancajas believes a matchup involving him and the Thai hard-hitter is made in heaven.

Still, Ancajas is neck-deep in training and is eager to put on a show of force when he faces at the dangerous Santiago at the Oracle Arena.

The Santiago showdown will be Ancajas’ sixth defense of the title he had won two years ago.

Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. is promoting the Ancajas-Santiago duel with the Hall of Fame promoter expecting a sizeable Filipino audience attending the fight given it is to be held in the San Francisco Bay Area.

