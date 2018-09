No UAAP games

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By WAYLON GALVEZ

UAAP games scheduled today have been cancelled due to Typhoon Ompong which pummeled Luzon yesterday.

“As Typhoon Ompong ravages Northern Luzon, and affecting Metro Manila as well with heavy rains, tomorrow’s games (Sept. 16) will likewise be reset to another date. Thank you and stay safe,” said Season 81 Board of Managing Directors president Nilo Ocampo in a statement.

Related

comments