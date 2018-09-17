Angel at bliss

By NEIL RAMOS

Angelica Panganiban may be loveless nowadays but it does not mean she is unhappy. On the contrary, she thinks life has never been rosier.

Ask her why though and you would easily get a mocking rejoinder.

We did so at a recent gathering and she told us, “At bakit naman hindi? Hindi ko ba deserve maging masaya? Gusto ko masaya ako eh. Kailangan magmukmok ako, ganyan?”

No, she is not being bitchy about it.

Smiling, she added, “Actually ang sarap lang nang feeling na masaya ka, ganun. ‘Yung tipong, ‘ayos lang, carry lang.’”

Apparently, for Angelica it’s all about maintaining a positive outlook.

“Masayang-masaya ako dahil gusto ko…at busy ako eh,” she said with a laugh.

The 31-year-old stars in ABS-CBN’s newest series dubbed “Playhouse,” which starts airing today, noontime.

She is happy to be part of the show deeming it a welcome break.

“For so long kasi ang mga ginagawa ko kasi ‘di ba iyakan, sigawan, tsaka ‘yung mga location tipong warehouse, gusto ko ito, masaya, relaxed at saka so far huh, wala pa kaming scenes sa warehouse,” she explained.

In the show, Angelica will be paired for the first time with Zanjoe Marudo.

They will play college lovers who will eventually marry and then split up.

Both will meet again years later after their friends Emily and Brad (played by Denise Laurel and Patric Garcia), get into an accident, leaving their child Robin (Justin James Quilantang) to their care.

As the kid’s legal guardians, Angelica and Zanjoe’s characters, Patty and Marlon, will be forced to stay together under one roof. Will they find love anew?

Yes, it kind of reminds us of the 2010 American rom-com “Life As We Know It,” too.

Then again, it doesn’t matter if the show’s concept is original or not, for Angelica it’s all about the “feels.”

“Sobrang nakakagaang lang ng loob kasi cute, kwela, may kilig, akma lang talaga siya sa timeslot niya, na parang ‘yun nga, relax lang ang vibe niya,” she said.

With Zanjoe also loveless for some time now, some asked Angelica if it’s possible that, in the course of work, they would fall for each other.

“Why not? Game ako diyan,” she said, seemingly half-joking. “Ang tanong, ‘manliligaw ba?’ Antayin muna natin.”

Your move, Zanjoe.

