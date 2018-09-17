Mocha Uson, Olivar slammed for disrespecting sign language

4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Argyll B. Geducos

Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and pro-Duterte blogger Drew Olivar have again drawn flak, this time for making fun of the sign language.

A video of Olivar doing a comical version of sign language was posted online and went viral on social media.

In the video, Uson was heard laughing as she watched Olivar mimic sign language while making sounds as if imitating speech-impaired people.

“Para kang unggoy diyan,” Uson told Olivar.

Netizens, however, did not find Uson and Olivar’s video funny, saying that they disrespected and degraded those who are speech-impaired.

Angelo James Esperanzate, the uploader of the now viral video, said that nobody should ever make fun of deaf people.

“It’s not about intelligence, it’s about character and morality. Duterte supporters care about no one else but themselves. This shameful display is a perfect example of that,” he said.

“Kung natutuwa nga sila na pinapatay ang mga kabataan, what more ang isang language ng isang komunidad,” he added.

People from the deaf community were also disappointed that Uson and Olivar insulted their community.

This was not the first time that the duo was in hot water. In August, Olivar made a lewd dance about federalism in Uson’s Facebook Live video.

Malacañang and some lawmakers said that this was not how they imagine the proposed federalism to be discussed and said that discussions on federalism should be done seriously.

Two weeks after the video went viral and criticized, the Presidential Communications Operations Office reminded its officials and employees to be careful when posting on their social media accounts as they play a crucial role in shaping public opinion.

Philippine Information Agency Director General Harold Clavite called out Uson for her controversial post, saying her actions were an insult to public communicators.

“On the heels of PCOO Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson’s latest blunder on the administration’s campaign to push for federalism, a public apology from the PCOO official is paramount. Along this line is a call for her to take a leave of absence to reflect on these matters,” Clavite said.

Related

comments