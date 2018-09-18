Gas prices up by Php.50

PRICES at the pumps are on up­trend again this week – with the cost of gasoline rising by Php0.50 per liter; and diesel by Php0.15 per liter.

Kerosene prices will also be ris­ing by a marginal Php0.20 per liter; but to those plunged in darkness in the northern part of the coun­try, this will be an entirely precious commodity while power utilities are not done yet restoring electric­ity in their service areas.

The declaration of state of calam­ity is the only option that can give the calamity-wrecked consumers with degree of relief, because this entails price freeze for kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) commodities in their areas.

As of press time, the oil firms that already sent notices on their price hikes include Pilipinas Shell Petro­leum Corporation, Total, Seaoil, PTT Philippines and PetroGazz ef­fective 6:00am on Tuesday (Sept. 18); while the rest of their compet­itors are anticipated to follow.

So far, this is already the sixth straight week for consumers brac­ing for uptrends of oil products at the domestic pumps – which the oil companies attribute to climb in global prices.

