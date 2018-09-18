Gas prices up by Php.50

- Home
PRICES at the pumps are on uptrend again this week – with the cost of gasoline rising by Php0.50 per liter; and diesel by Php0.15 per liter.
Kerosene prices will also be rising by a marginal Php0.20 per liter; but to those plunged in darkness in the northern part of the country, this will be an entirely precious commodity while power utilities are not done yet restoring electricity in their service areas.
The declaration of state of calamity is the only option that can give the calamity-wrecked consumers with degree of relief, because this entails price freeze for kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) commodities in their areas.
As of press time, the oil firms that already sent notices on their price hikes include Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, Total, Seaoil, PTT Philippines and PetroGazz effective 6:00am on Tuesday (Sept. 18); while the rest of their competitors are anticipated to follow.
So far, this is already the sixth straight week for consumers bracing for uptrends of oil products at the domestic pumps – which the oil companies attribute to climb in global prices.