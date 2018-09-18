NHA stuns Judiciary; AFP wins

TWO-TIME champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission and National Hous­ing Authority (NHA) jumpstarted their title bids in contrasting fash­ions in the 7th UNTV Cup held over the weekend at the Pasig City gym in Pasig City.

The AFP Cavaliers drew 26 points from former Letran star Boyet Bautista and waylaid the Department of Justice Boosters, 109-87, while the Malacañang Kamao got double digits from six players to dump the Ombudsman Graft Busters, 101-72.

The NHA Builders, on the other hand, needed a decisive run mid­way in the payoff period to sur­prise the Judiciary Magis of Su­preme Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez, 73-68, in the tournament offering P4 million to the charity of the champion team.

AFP’s win put the Cavaliers on level with opening day winner and defend­ing cham­pion Senate while Mala­cañang and NHA tied Department of Agricul­ture of Sec. Manny Pi­ñol for the early Group B lead.

With Bautista and former amateur standout Eugene Tan presiding over AFP’s attack, the Cavaliers roared to a 32-16 lead which they wisely protected en route on an auspicious start in the annual tournament organized by UNTV president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon.

A member of the Philippine train­ing pool to the 2007 Thailand SEA Games, Erick dela Cuesta and Visnu Das Javier scored 14 points to lead the team’s well-balanced attack.

While AFP and Malacañang scored similar breezy wins, the Builders needed the heroics of Marvin Mercado and Alvin Vitug to beat the Magis.

Mercado posted a double-dou­ble of 22 points and 12 rebounds to share the Best Player award with Vitug who tallied 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

