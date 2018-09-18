PH wins 5 gold medals in world dragon boat

GAINESVILLE, Georgia, Unit­ed States – The Philippines ac­complished a historic feat on the world stage after collecting five gold medals to seal the over­all title in the 2018 ICF World Dragon Boat Championships.

The national paddlers from the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragon Boat Federation capped their scintillating performance with a victory in the 10-seater senior men’s 200-meter race to surpass the country’s best finish six years ago.

The Filipinos clocked 47.39 seconds, leaving Italy (49.58) and Hungary (49.87) by almost a full boat in their final race of the four-day tournament at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park here.

Those five gold medals and two silvers eclipsed the five-gold, one-silver collection that the Philippines achieved in the 2012 edition of the worlds in Milan, Italy.

“I was a part of that team that did it in Italy,’’ said coach Diomedes Manalo in Filipino. “I knew these kids are special, so I’m not surprised when they beat the previous record.’’

Veterans Mark Jhon Frias, Hermie Macaranas and Ojay Fuentes were consistently quick from the get-go along with John Lester delos Santos, Oliver Ma­naig, Reymart Nevado, Lee Robin Santos, Jordan de Guia, Roger Masbate, and John Paul Selencio.

With less than 50 meters left, drummer Patricia Bustamante and steersman Maribeth Caran­to then signaled them to pour it all as they surged to the finish past the Italians.

All of them were teary eyed when the Philippine flag was raised and the national anthem played for the fifth and final time during the awarding cer­emony.

“All the hard work paid off. This is for our country,’’ said headcoach Len Escollante, who expressed her gratitude to Go For Gold for funding the wom­en’s team.

