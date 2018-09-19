Elite eye third win

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – NorthPort vs Blackwater

7 p.m. – Phoenix vs Meralco

UNBEATEN Blackwater shoots for its best start in franchise history today when it goes up against struggling NorthPort in the re­sumption of the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coli­seum.

After stunning two of the league’s perennial heavyweights, the Elite are determined to con­tinue their surprising start in the season-ending conference and extend the woes of the winless Batang Pier in their 4:30 p.m. showdown.

Meralco battles Phoenix in the second game at 7 p.m. in a match that will also serve as preparation for its participation in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup set later this month in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The Bolts took the cudgels of representing the country in the club tournament during a plan­ning session by the PBA Board of Governors last week in Las Vegas. Focus, however, will be on how Blackwater will try to keep its win­ning ways after posting stunning victories over TNT KaTropa (104-98 last Aug. 24) and San Miguel Beer (103-100 last Sept. 5).

Elite coach Bong Ramos, who has injected new life to the team since being tasked to replace Leo Isaac last conference, will lean once more on import Henry Walker and top locals Poy Erram and Allein Maliksi, who were coming off stints with the national team in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

John Pinto and Mike DiGrego­rio are also expected to deliver in Blackwater’s quest to stop a North­Port side eager to finally barge into the win column.

Stanley Pringle, who made his World Cup Qualfiiers debut in Mon­day’s 92-81 win over Qatar, and Sean Anthony along with import Rashad Woods are keen on spoiling Blackwater’s bid to stay perfect in the tourney.

Meanwhile, Meralco plays its first game since an 80-72 defeat to Alaska last Aug. 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bolts, however, will try to balance their focus on improving their fortunes in the Governors’ Cup while preparing for the Cham­pions Cup.

Meralco recently added a sec­ond import in former Barako Bull reinforcement Liam McMorrow, who stands at 7-foot-1, to team up with Allen Durham.

Phoenix seeks to enhance its 3-1 slate behind import Eugene Phelps and new acquisition Calvin Abueva.

