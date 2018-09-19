NU, DLSU open title bids in UAAP chess

National University opens its bid for a fourth straight men’s championship, while De La Salle stakes its women’s title in the UAAP chess tournament today at the University of Santo Tomas’ Quadricentennial Pavilion.



The Bulldogs are still confident of their title chzances despite the graduation of last season’s Board 3 gold medalist Fide Master Austin Jacob Literatus and Board 6 silver medalist Neil Conrad Pondoc.

Out to lead the team are three-time MVP IM Paulo Bersamina, last season’s Board 5 silver medallist Christian Magtabog, Robin Ignacio and Rafael Caneda.

The Bulldogs finished the tournament with 41.5 points, way ahead of the Green Woodpushers, who ended up with 33.5 points in second place.

De La Salle is expected to face another stiff challenge from Far Eastern University in the distaff side.

The Lady Woodpushers reclaimed their throne by besting the Lady Tamaraws by just 2.5 points.

Meanwhile, FEU-Diliman is eyeing to retain the juniors crown.

