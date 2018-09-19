Peaceful Sept. 21 rally assured

SECTORAL groups who will stage protests in various parts of Manila assured a peaceful commemoration of the 46th anniversary of former President Ferdinand Marcos’ declaration of martial law on September 21, Friday.

“(We already have) a peacefully arranged agreement (with the police) to hold a peaceful demonstration in front of the Rizal Monument,” said Laban ng Masa national coordinator Rasti Delizo during “Talakayan para sa Mapayapang Paggunita ng Martial Law” organized by the Manila Police District (MPD) yesterday morning at Intramuros Golf Club House.

Protesters will stage mini rallies at Plaza Salamanca, Bonifacio Shrine, and Morayta starting 9 a.m. Friday.

But they may also use Liwasang Bonifacio and Plaza Miranda as alternative venues, according to MPD.

They will later march towards Rizal Monument at Rizal Park for the culmination of the demonstration at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, supporters of President Duterte are also expected to hold rally at the Burnham Green section of the park.

With this, the MPD Traffic Enforcement Unit announced the closure of the following roads from 6 a.m. onwards: north and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to Quirino Avenue, east and westbound lanes of T.M. Kalaw from M.H. del Pilar to Roxas Boulevard, and U.N. Avenue corner Roxas Boulevard – service road.

National Capital Region Police Office Chief Guillermo Eleazar said around 4,000 cops will be deployed to secure the event and man the traffic flow.

“(We will exercise) maximum tolerance. Ang maganda kasi dito nagkaroon na kami ng kasunduan. Pag meron kasing kasunduan, merong mga panuntunang dapat sundin,” he said.

Eleazar added that even other rallyists who failed to secure a permit beforehand will still be allowed to join protests so long as they go to “areas that we have agreed.” (Ria Fernandez)

