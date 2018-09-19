Pinoy to take over ‘Blues Clues’

FILIPINO-American theater actor Joshua dela Cruz was chosen to host the reboot of US kids’ show “Blue’s Clues.”

Nickelodeon first announced they will revive the kid’s show in March 2018 as “Blue’s Clues & You.”

Numerous celebrities expressed interest in hosting the show including popular WWE wrestler John Cena.

Cruz got “two thumbs up” from the show’s original host, Steve Burns who said he has what it takes to “fill (his) shoes, and the rugby shirt.”

In an exclusive interview with Huffington Post, Dela Cruz said he was a huge fan of the show as a kid.

“I remember ‘Blue’s Clues’ encapsulated everything that I love: curiosity, the adventure of going to new places, skidooing into a picture, exercising your imagination, being able to sing and dance and be silly, and then to draw on top of that, it was magic,” he said.

“Blue’s Clues” became a famous TV show in the late 90s and early 2000s, earning nine Emmy Awards nominations and a Peabody Award.

Prior to bagging the project, Cruz has already appeared in several Broadway productions, including “Disney’s Aladdin,” “David Byrne’s Here Lies Love,” “Encores! Merrily We Roll Along,” and “King & I.” (Neil Ramos)

