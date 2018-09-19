Swedish man arrested for extortion

A SWEDISH man has been arrested by the National Bureau of Investiga­tion (NBI) for threatening to release the nude photos of his ex-girlfriend unless she gives him Php100,000.

NBI Director Dante Gierran identi­fied the suspect as Michael William Ryan Thierry Fischer Lagarde.

Gierran said Lagarde was arrested last Sept. 5 during an entrapment operation conducted by the NBI’s Special Action Unit (NBI-SAU) at a mall in Taguig City.

The arrest was made upon the complaint of Lagarde’s former Filipina girlfriend.

The complainant said the suspect has threatened to release her nude photos in public unless he gets Php100,000.

She told the NBI that they have been in a relationship for two years during which he had been taking money from her, including charging large sums to her credit cards and withdrawing from her ATM account.

The complainant broke up with him last June after learning that he had been lying to her and that he had been convicted multiple times of fraud in Sweden for victimizing other women.

The NBI learned that the suspect had been introducing himself as a former marine and a defense con­tractor.

After he romances his female victims, he would move into their homes and use their cash and credit cards as well as take loans using the names of his victims.

The complainant said that after they broke up, the suspect started threatening her life and that of her family.

Because of this, she sought the help of the NBI to arrest the suspect. (Jeffrey Damicog)

