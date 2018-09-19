Voters’ registration ends Sept. 29

IF you plan to vote in the May 2019 midterm polls make sure you are registered.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said there are only 10 days left in the voter registration period as this will already end on Sept. 29.

“Voter Registration ends in (10) days. Being a registered voter means you’re in a position to help bring about actual change,” Comelec spokes­man James Jimenez said in his Twitter account @jabjimenez.

“(10) days left to sign-up for the corps of responsible citizens who will bring change to country,” he added.

Earlier, the National Citizens Movement for Free Elections (NAM­FREL) also reminded the public regarding the upcoming registration deadline.

“NAMFREL would like to remind Filipinos to ensure that you are registered to be able to vote in May 2019,” the poll watchdog group said in a public advisory.

“Please proceed to your city/municipal COMELEC offices or any satel­lite registration centers in your area, to register, to transfer or reactivate your voter record, or to change or correct information on your record. Bring at least one valid ID which indicates your address in the city/municipality where you wish to vote,” it further read.

Eligible to register are those at least 18 years of age on or before May 13, 2019, a resident of the Philippines for at least one year, and a resident of the city/municipality where you wish to vote for at least six months before May 13, 2019.

Youth voters who were registered to vote in this year’s Sangguniang Kabataan election need not register again.

The system of continuing registration resumed on July 2, 2018. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

