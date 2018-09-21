Batang Pinoy: Waminal set for recovery

By Kristel Satumbaga

BAGUIO CITY—Anbert Waminal’s story of courage went beyond the competition mats after undergoing a successful eye operation during the 2018 Batang Pinoy National Championships here.



Waminal, a 16-year-old karateka from Siaton, Negros Oriental, got into an accident after his left eyeball was ruptured during his semifinal match in the +70kg kumite event Thursday night at the SM Baguio.

He was rushed to the Baguio City General Hospital where Dr. Lorenzo Fernandez, Vice Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology, conducted the surgery.

According to Dr. Fernandez, Waminal already has a condition called “buphthalmos” or an unusually large eyeball. Prior to the accident, the eye was already over-inflamed after suffering a freak accident when he was even years old.

“The good news is that he can still do full contact sports in the future,” said Dr. Fernandez.

The City Government of Baguio, led by Mayor Mauricio Domogan, shouldered all the hospital and operation expenses of Waminal while the Philippine Sports Commission gave him a P50,000 support for his future needs.

The PSC, through Commissioners Charles Maxey, Celia Kiram and Mon Fernandez, also awarded him the silver medal after failing to compete in the gold-medal round due to the accident.

“I really dream of becoming a national team member that’s why I did whatever it takes to compete here,” said Waminal in Filipino. “I will do my best to recover so that I can continue my dreams.”

