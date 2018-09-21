Cop caught sniffing shabu

A MANILA policeman faces illegal drug charges after he was caught sniffing shabu in a buy-bust op­eration conducted by police in Ca­loocan City Tuesday afternoon.

Caloocan City police chief Supt. Ferdie Del Rosario identified the suspect as PO2 Ronaldo Macayan, 48, a resident of Heroes Del 96, Barangay 73 in Caloocan City.

Investigation showed that Ca­loocan City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation against Julius Villarosa and one alias “Digo” at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Caloocan City.

After sensing that they were transacting with a poseur-buyer, the suspects ran and entered a house, Del Rosario said.

Police followed the two suspects inside the said house where they caught Macayan sniffing shabu.

The operatives arrested Macayan and Villarosa, but “Digo” escaped with the marked money.

Police recovered from the house a sachet of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia such as alumi­num foils and a lighter. (Erma R. Edera)

