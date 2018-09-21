Garin files raps vs Ubial over Dengvaxia deaths

FORMER Health Secretary Janette Garin has passed the blame to her successor, former Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial, over the deaths of children who received shots of the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvax­ia.

Garin has filed before the De­partment of Justice (DoJ) a crimi­nal complaint against Ubial whom she accused of committing reckless imprudence resulting in homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

“From the forgoing, it is clear that Sec. Ubial’s reckless imple­mentation of the Community-Based Dengue Immunization Program was the only possible cause of the reported deaths,” read Garin’s complaint-affidavit.

When she (Garin) was health secretary, Garin cited that the De­partment of Health (DoH) imple­mented a school-based dengue immunization program.

Prior its implementation, Garin said DoH secured “all the necessary licenses, permits and exemptions including FDA (Food and Drug Ad­ministration) Certificate of Product Registration for Dengvaxia.”

After which, Garin said “the DoH took all the necessary steps in preparation for the dengue im­munization program.”

“The DoH fully complied with all the foregoing guidelines that deal with the safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of the vaccine,” the former DoH chief said.

“On 18 April 2016, the WHO (World Health Organization) ac­knowledged that the dengue vac­cination effort then ongoing in the Philippines is consistent with the recommendations made by the WHO experts’ group,” she added.

However, Garin lamented that the dengue immunization program took a drastic turn when Ubial took over.

“Instead of the limited School Based Program that I initially im­plemented, Sec. Ubial expanded the Dengue Immunization Pro­gram to Community-Based. Sec. Ubial likewise expanded the cover­age of the immunization program to persons between nine (9) to sixty (60) years old, from the origi­nal limited scope of only ‘Grade 4 pupils (school year 2015 – 2016) aged 9 years and older enrolled in public schools in Regions III, IV-A, and NCR’,” Garin cited.

Garin herself is facing criminal complaints before the DoJ over the deaths of 17 schoolchildren who received Dengvaxia with more complaints are expected to follow. (Jeffrey Damicog)

