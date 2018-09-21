Kings test Elite today

By JONASTERRADO

BLACKWATER tries to slay another giant in defending champion Ba­rangay Ginebra San Miguel to­night when the two unbeaten teams clash for the solo lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Elite will attempt to pull off the same trick that enabled them to beat TNT KaTropa and the San Miguel Beermen earlier in the con­ference and extend their best start in team history to 4-0 in the 7 p.m. meeting with the Kings.

Ginebra is likewise looking for win No. 4 and gain some momen­tum before Sunday’s marquee en­counter with San Miguel also at the Big Dome.

San Miguel takes on winless Co­lumbian Dyip at 4:30 p.m., looking to bounce back from losing 103-100 to Blackwater last Sept. 5.

Coach Bong Ramos hopes to see Blackwater capitalized on Wednes­day’s hard-earned win over North­Port and enhance its status as a team on the rise.

Blackwater had to rally from two double-digit deficits behind a num­ber of players to post a 113-111 victory.

“We want to face Ginebra com­ing from a win because that will be a good momentum for us,” Ramos said after his boys’ spirited come­back.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone will be in a quandary as to how he’ll deal with the absences of Greg Slaugh­ter, Joe Devance, Sol Mercado, Jervy Cruz, Julian Sargent and Raymond Aguilar due to injuries.

But he’s hoping to see the Kings benefit from the strong plays of Scot­tie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar for the national team in the recent FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in order to sur­vive the grueling stretch.

“We will lean on them to push us through these back-to-back games,” Cone said. “When it gets tough, the tough get goibng. We’ll see if we can live up to that.”

Meanwhile, San Miguel will still miss June Mar Fajardo due to his injured right shin but is banking on Christian Standhardinger to keep his consistent play both here and abroad.

Standhardinger averaged 28.0 points per game this conference while scoring 30 points for the na­tional team in last week’s World Cup Qualifiers loss to Iran.

BOLTS IN A BIND

Meantime, injuries and eligibility concerns have put the Meralco Bolts in a dilemma ahead of their stint in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup slated Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Coach Norman Black all but ruled out veterans Ranidel de Ocampo and Jared Dillinger due to injuries while Chris Newsome hopes to be cleared to play as a local player for the club tournament which will be participat­ed by a PBA team for the first time.

The Bolts will be reinforced by 7-foot-1 former Barako Bull import Liam McMorrow as they look to hurdle a tough Group B composed of defending champion Al Rayyan of Lebanon, Japan’s Alvark Tokyo and Thailand’s Mono Vampire.

