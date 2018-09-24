Into the wild

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By NEIL RAMOS

Derrick Monasterio and Sanya Lopez, two of local cinema’s hottest bodies, are set to unveil a more mature if also much sexier version of themselves via the upcoming “Wild and Free.”

Produced by Regal Entertainment, Inc., the film will have the two doing some of the most titillating love scenes ever seen on screen.

Sanya maintains she was more than prepared for the task even before cameras started rolling.

“Hinanda ko nang husto ang sarili ko para dito,” she says.

Apparently, she had long wanted to do more than just the usual cutesy roles.

“Bago ito, iba. I think the role would help widen my vocabulary as actress. Gustong-gusto ko ‘yung natututo ako and nag-i-improve,” she says.

Ultimately, it helped that she is already quite comfortable with Derrick.

“Matagal na rin kasi kami magkakilala,” she says. “Kaya okay ako kay Derrick kahit anong gawin at pag-usapan namin. Actually, kahit dirty talk puwede.”

According to Derrick, his closeness with Sanya allowed them to perform their love scenes in a more “realistic” manner.

“Makikita naman ninyo ito sa movie,” he says. “The love making scenes are so sexy, so real, at talagang maganda.”

Among others, the two executed sex scenes inside a car and on top of a washing machine.

Derrick is only too happy to act out the said scenes opposite Sanya.

“Sanya is sexy, seductive and quite alluring. Siyempre tayong mga lalaki, tinitingnan natin ‘yan. Naaakit tayo sa physical, then susunod na ‘yung character. Na-attract talaga ako sa kanya. Kaya hindi na ako nahirapan na gawin ‘yung mga eksena. Actually, nadala ako sa sexy scenes namin.”

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with the film’s recently released trailer.

“Wow ang hot talaga ni Sanya, panuorin ko yan,” says one netizen.

“Sanya Lopez! Grabe kaganda. Bagay yung role. Love it. Ganda. Can’t wait panoorin ko talaga ito,” comments another.

“Ang daring ng dalawa dito. Nabuhay ang dugo ko,” adds yet another.

Directed by Connie S. Macatuno, “Wild and Free” opens in cinemas Oct. 10.

Related

comments