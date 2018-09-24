Mexican foe is no pushover: Ancajas

By NICK GIONGCO

OAKLAND – One thing that caught reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas’s attention about Mexican Alejandro Santiago was how the challenger delivered his punches.

“He throws his combinations very well,” Ancajas said in Pilipino on Saturday, exactly a week before the sixth defense of the IBF 115-lb crown at the Oracle Arena.

Ancajas, 26, is basing scouting reports on what he saw on Santiago, 22, online.

“I watched his fight on youtube and he picks his punches,” added Ancajas as he was about to taper off.

Ancajas (30-1-1 with 20 KOs) is the heavy favorite against Santiago (16-2-4 with seven KOs) in their scheduled 12-rounder at the venue that is home to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Despite his obvious edge in experience, Ancajas is not taking his foe lightly. “It’s risky to take someone for granted because one punch can change everything,” said Ancajas, who will be fighting for the third time this year after title defense victories in February in Corpus Christi, Texas, and in May in Fresno.

Repulsing the 5-2 ½ Santiago, shorter by 3 ½ inches, is of paramount importance as trainer-manager Joven Jimenez is training his sights on the division’s marquee names.

In fact, there is talk that Ancajas will fly to Bangkok early next month to issue a challenge to Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who fights on Oct. 6 at the Impact Arena.

“We would love to fight Sor Rungvisai, he and Jerwin make for a great matchup,” said Jimenez, who is being helped in the training chores by conditioning coach Delfin Boholst and Fil-Australian cutman Todd Makelim.

Team Ancajas arrived in the Bay Area last Wednesday and is billeted at the Oakland Airport Executive Hotel, where the official weighin takes place this Thursday.

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum is arriving to preside over the press conference on Wednesday.

