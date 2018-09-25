Blogger to be charged over ‘bomb scare’ post

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Al­bayalde announced yesterday that pro-Duterte blogger Drew Olivar will be charged after supposedly post­ing a bomb scare in his Facebook account.

A case for violating Presidential Decree 1727 or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law will be filed against Olivar, who earlier apologized for his actions in a press conference organized by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

“I think si Drew Olivar has already learned his lesson and he will be charged for violation of PD 1727 o yung Anti-Bomb Joke [Law],” Albayalde said.

In a text message, NCRPO Di­rector General Guillermo Eleazar confirmed that Olivar will be charged but did not say when.

The Anti-Bomb Joke law declares as unlawful the malicious dissemina­tion of false information or the willful making of any threat concerning bombs, explosives or any similar device or means of destruction, and imposes the penalties for it.

If proven guilty, an offender may be jailed up to five years and/or a penalty of up to R40,000 may be imposed by the court.

Olivar, accompanied by Presiden­tial Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, submitted himself to Eleazar last Saturday for an inves­tigation.

The issue stemmed from Olivar’s post last Thursday, September 20, which said: “Ayyy nakakatakot na­man magRALLY sa EDSA, kasi may kumakalat na baka maulit daw ‘yung pagbomba kagaya ng PLAZA MIRANDA!! [K]ung ako sa inyo hindi na ako pupunta.”

The post was made a day before the 46th commemoration of the martial law declaration last Friday, September 21, where a united people’s march was organized by various protest groups.

Olivar claimed he made his post “in good faith” because he wanted to give a warning to those who would participate about an unverified bomb threat.

However, Eleazar said Olivar should have directed his concern to authorities for the validation of the reported bomb threat.

As for Albayalde’s part, he said he will wait for the report of Eleazar which he expects will be submitted to his office. He also denied Olivar was given a special treatment when the NCRPO organized a press confer­ence for Olivar.

“Hindi lang siya maaresto dur­ing that time kasi nangyari na ‘yun matagal na but he will be charged formally for violation of PD 1727,” Albayalde said.

Olivar has yet to release a state­ment on the matter. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

