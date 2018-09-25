Duterte checkups routine – Palace

MALACAÑANG said yesterday there is nothing wrong with Presi­dent Duterte’s health based on his very hectic schedule and that his checkups are just part of routine to ensure that he is healthy.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duterte’s check­ups, such as the endoscopy and colonoscopy which the Chief Ex­ecutive had, are just part of rou­tine and should not be a cause for anyone to be alarmed.

“I think that’s routine. Sinabi naman ng Presidente na talagang nagpapaganyan siyang test regu­larly. So routine naman po iyan. Nothing extraordinary,” Roque said.

“Sinabi po niya na pareho siyang nagpaganon pero iisa naman po iyan. That’s for intestinal-related diseases,” he added. “All medical condition is otherwise confiden­tial. The fact that he’s willing to share it means it’s no reason for alarm.”

Roque also said that there is nothing new based on findings from the President’s checkups. “Wala pong bago. Routine po iyan just to find out kung merong bago,” he said.

The Palace official said Duterte’s schedule will prove that there is nothing wrong with the Presi­dent’s health. “Nakita niyo na­man ang schedule ng Presidente. Ako nga po hindi makasunod sa schedule niya. Karamihan sa inyo hindi rin makasunod sa schedule niya,” he said.

“So tingin ko, ‘yung kanyang hectic schedule ay patunay na wala siyang matinding karamda­man,” he added.

Roque assured that Duterte will disclose to the public if he is suffering from any illness. “You know, to him, it was so routine na he has no qualms about telling everyone, the whole world that he had it. And so I think human na­ture naman niya na it’s no big deal to disclose it,” he said.

“The President is transparent. ‘Yung mama nga ilang beses nang sinabi na gusto na niyang iwanan ang posisyon niya. He will not cling on if he’s dying or very gravely ill,” he added.

Duterte’s health has been a top­ic frequently raised by his critics.

His health condition was last mentioned before his state visit to Israel when Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano said that the President will go to the Holy Land for medical purposes. His claims were brushed off by Palace of­ficials. (Argyll Cyrus B. Gedu­cos)

