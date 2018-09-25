Lovers found dead in QC condo unit

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

POLICE are investigating the deaths of a man who was found hanging in the bathroom and a woman with stab wounds under the bed of a condominium unit in Quezon City, Sunday night.

Investigators of the Quezon City Police District identified the man through his voter’s ID as Augusto Songcuan, 51, married, and the woman as Maria Jamille Tan, 28, a call center agent.

Police said that the two were apparently lovers and living in separate units in a condominium on K7 Street in Barangay East Kamias, QC.

Based on a police report, at past 10 p.m., family members of Tan went to her room to check her out as she was not answering calls and text messages.

Sensing that something was wrong, Tan’s relatives borrowed the duplicate key of the room but it was locked from the inside, prompting them to report the incident to authorities.

With the consent of the building administrator, personnel of QCPD-Anonas Police Station and officials of the barangay forcibly opened the door of the unit.

Upon entering, they saw the body of Songcuan hanging in the comfort room with a bag strap looped around his neck, and Tan’s bloodied body with stab wounds slumped under her bed.

Investigators recovered from the crime scene a blood-stained kitchen knife possibly used in killing the woman.

According to investigators, they considered Songcuan as suspect in the death of Tan.

They are also looking into jeal­ousy as possible motive behind the killing as Songcuan apparently saw another guy bring Tan home prior to the incident.

Probers said Songcuan’s body has no external injuries except for a ligature mark on the neck.

Bodies of the victims were brought to PNP Crime Laboratory for autopsy while police investigation contin­ues.

