Man held for death of 6-years-old girl

DAVAO CITY – Police are holding in custody a suspect in the killing of a six-year-old girl who was found hogtied in Matina Pangi Sunday morning.

The Davao City Police Office said that they were alerted to the presence of the body of a child in Purok 11, Km. 9, Matina Pangi, Davao City.

Police were called to the site around 10 a.m.

The victim was identified as Chris­tine Angel Tino Laquinario, female, six-years-old, and a resident of Morio-Morio, Km. 8.5, Matina Pangi.

Her mother, Jezalle Tino Loquinario, confirmed the identity of her child.

According to the mother, her daughter has been missing since 4 p.m., last Sept. 17.

The body was reportedly found with wires tied around her neck and feet at a grassy part off Purok 11.

The suspect, Rico Jay Lauron Labao, was initially the person who reported the crime.

However, police found that his testimony was inconsistent, with his house having several wires “very similar” to the ones found on the victim.

Christine Angel’s body was brought to the Angel Funeral Parlor in Torres Street, with an autopsy scheduled yesterday. (Yas D. Ocampo)

