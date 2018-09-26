Duterte certifies security of tenure bill as urgent

1 SHARES Share Tweet

PRESIDENT Duterte has certified the passage of the security of tenure bill as urgent, in efforts to fulfill his campaign promise of banning labor-only contracting in the country.

“Nag-certify po ng urgent ang ating Presidente para maisaba­tas ng Senado itong batas laban sa endo,” presidential spokesper­son Harry Roque said in a Palace briefing yesterday.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairper­son of the Senate Committee on Labor, had earlier released a copy of Duterte’s certification contained in the President’s letter to Senate President Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III dated Sept. 21.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article VI, Section 23 (2) of the 1987 Constitution, I hereby cer­tify to the necessity of the imme­diate enactment of Senate Bill No. 1826,” Duterte’s letter to Sotto said.

In the letter, Duterte also said that the priority measure is ex­pected “to strengthen workers’ security of tenure by prohibiting the prevalent practices of con­tractualization and labor-only contracting.”

Roque explained that the Sen­ate version now prevents all labor-contracting “regardless of whether or not the contractor has substantial capital or invest­ment.”

“Itong bersyon po ng Sena­do ay nagbabawal sa lahat ng labor-only contracting at hindi po nito ine-exempt ang mga contractor na malaki ang kapi­tal or maraming investments,” Roque said.

“We laud the move of the President certifying our Secu­rity of Tenure Bill as a priority measure. It is important that we pass this into law to finally put an end to work schemes like ‘endo’ and labor-only con­tracting,” Villanueva, principal author and sponsor of the mea­sure, said.

Villanueva said the Security of Tenure bill, once signed into law, would amend and remove the ambiguities in the Labor Code.

It would prohibit labor-only con­tracting, and provide penalties for its violation. The bill would limit job contracting only to licensed and specialized services. (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

Related

comments