Jovito Palparan moved to NBP

By JEFFREYDAMICOG

CONVICTED retired Army Major General Jovito Palparan Jr. has been transferred to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City based on the commitment order issued by a court in Malolos City, Bulacan.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra revealed yesterday that the commitment order issued by Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 15 was sent over the weekend to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Gen. Palparan has already been committed from the AFP detention center to the NBP,” Guevarra told reporters.

Palparan had been detained in Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City since 2014.

Last Sept. 17, Judge Alexander Tamayo of Malolos City RTC Branch 15 issued a decision declaring Palparan guilty of kidnapping and serious illegal detention as penalized under the Revised Penal Code.

The case stemmed from the 2006 disappearance of UP students Karen Empeno and Shrlyn Cadapan.

Also found guilty with Palparan were Lt. Col. Felipe Anotado Jr. and S/Sgt. Edgardo Osorio.

The court sentenced the three men to reclusion perpetua and were each ordered to pay R100,000 as civil indemnity and R200,000 to each of the families of Empeno and Cadapan.

One of their co-accused, M/Sgt. Rizal Hilario, remains at-large and, because of this, the court issued an alias warrant for his arrest and the case archived.

