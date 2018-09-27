2 MRT-3 trains collide; 7 hurt

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    SEVEN Metro Rail Train Line 3 (MRT-3) personnel were injured early Wednesday morning after two trains collided between the Buendia and Guadalupe stations while conducting maintenance.

    According to MRT-3 manage­ment, the two maintenance ser­vice vehicles collided while con­ducting OCS (overhead catenary system) and tracks maintenance around 3 a.m.

    The injured personnel were rushed to Victor R Potenciano Medical Center in Mandaluyong City. They were identified by the MRT-3 management as Joseph Cyril Ursua, Rogelio Piamonte, Rengie Velarde, Alex Lomigo, Randy Bolilan, Eric Anthony Cab­bab, and Ramil Malibiran.

    The operation of MRT-3 was delayed due to the accident, af­fecting many commuters.

    “Due to the accident, train insertion was delayed and early morning operations of the MRT-3 was affected. Passenger service started at 6:08 a.m. with eight trains inserted. Normal opera­tions with 15 trains was restored by 7:30 a.m.,” the MRT-3 man­agement said in a statement.

    All the medical expenses of the employees will be shouldered by the MRT-3 management.

    “[Our] maintenance and secu­rity personnel sustained injuries and are now being treated at the VRP Medical Center. DoTr-MRT3 management has reached out to their families, and will shoulder all their medical expenses.”

    The train management apolo­gized to the public because of the inconvenience the accident caused.

    To help the affected pas­sengers, MRT-3 said DoTr Road Sector together with Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Highway Patrol Group, and Land Transportation Office deployed additional augmentation buses. (Jel Santos)

