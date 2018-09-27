‘Duterte should not worry’

TWO political allies of President Duterte said yesterday the Presi­dent should not worry on reports that some soldiers are involved in the reported communist-instigated October plot to oust him.

The two are Senators Gregorio Honasan II, chairman of the Sen­ate national defense committee and a former Army colonel, and Pan­filo Lacson, chairman of the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee and a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief. Both are graduates of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

“While it may be frustrating on his part considering how he treats the AFP upon his assumption as president, I think he is politically mature and experienced enough to understand that he cannot have ab­solute support of all the soldiers and officers of the AFP,’’ Lacson said.

“Other than the goodwill that he has established with the AFP, there will be elements who will cast their lot with the opposition for reasons that may have some­thing to do with their career ad­vancements,’’ he added.

Lacson said the President should not worry about the report “be­cause he has the overwhelming support of the vast majority of the country’s armed services.’’ (Mario Casayuran)

