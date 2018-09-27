‘Duterte should not worry’

- Home
TWO political allies of President Duterte said yesterday the President should not worry on reports that some soldiers are involved in the reported communist-instigated October plot to oust him.
The two are Senators Gregorio Honasan II, chairman of the Senate national defense committee and a former Army colonel, and Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee and a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief. Both are graduates of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).
“While it may be frustrating on his part considering how he treats the AFP upon his assumption as president, I think he is politically mature and experienced enough to understand that he cannot have absolute support of all the soldiers and officers of the AFP,’’ Lacson said.
“Other than the goodwill that he has established with the AFP, there will be elements who will cast their lot with the opposition for reasons that may have something to do with their career advancements,’’ he added.
Lacson said the President should not worry about the report “because he has the overwhelming support of the vast majority of the country’s armed services.’’ (Mario Casayuran)