Fake LTO cards seized

1 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) advised the public not to pa­tronize fake government identifica­tions cards following the confisca­tion of more than 300 fake license cards in separate entrapment op­erations along Recto Avenue in Manila this month.

According to the LTO, the entrap­ment operations were conducted by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Graft Divi­sion (NBI-ADG) which stemmed from the report submitted by the transportation agency on the pro­liferation of fake licenses and IDs in Metro Manila.

The raiding team conducted its latest operation in a compound on Recto Avenue last Sept. 19 with some barangay officials after re­ceiving reports that fake LTO-is­sued IDs and licenses were being produced there.

After the operation, authorities were able to confiscate a total of 342 fake LTO license cards, 23 LTO license official receipts, 65 blank LTO license official receipts, 370 blank PVC cards, and an ID card cutter.

Further investigation showed that the compound was owned by one Minda delos Santos and is be­ing rented by certain “Jong” and “Jennifer.” They will be charged for multiple counts of violation of the Land Transportation and Tariff Code.

Meanwhile, in another opera­tion also on C.M. Recto Avenue in Manila last Sept. 12, authorities spotted that government IDs and other public documents were be­ing falsified in plain sight.

An undercover NBI-ADG agent said the suspects offered to falsify an LTO drivers’ license for Php1,000 and a Philippine passport for Php3,500.

Authorities launched an entrap­ment operation and served search warrants.

Arrested during the operation were Dexter de Guzman, Roger Benitez, Arlene dela Cruz, Mary Grace Trajano, Joshua Pascua, R-Jay Mercado, Samuel Dolendo and Susan de Guzman, who were caught in the act of manufacturing fake IDs and documents.

The NBI also seized parapher­nalia including computer sets, printers, scanners, laminating ma­chines, and dry seal.

The suspects were brought to the NBI headquarters in Manila and were charged for violation of the New Passport Act of 1996 and the Land Transportation and Tariff Code. (Alexandria San Juan)

Related

comments