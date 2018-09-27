Town mayors fearful of shift to federalism

1 SHARES Share Tweet

TACLOBAN CITY – The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) have expressed their concerns for what they call “massacre” of small Local Government Units (LGUs) in the country once the shift to federalism is pushed.

League of Municipalities of the Philippines and president of LMP spokesperson and San Roque, Northern Samar Mayor Don L. Abalon said they fear for the “massacre” of 4th and 5th class municipalities as they are more dependent on the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA).

While they are supportive of the move, Abalon said the proposed federal constitution may seriously affect the lower municipalities particularly those 4th and 5th class municipalities which are on the average are 97% percent dependent on the IRA.

Abalon said while there will be an increase of the national internal revenue from 40% to 50%, the said share under a federal form of government will go to federated regions and not necessarily to its provinces, cities or towns.

Abalon spoke during the Regional Development Council (RDC) 8 Forum at Summit Hotel here yesterday.

Constitutional Committee (Concom) member and retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Eduardo B. Nachura, however, assured the LMP that the small municipalities will not be demolished and that the law on the LGUs and barangays will continue to exist under the federal constitution.

Nachura also said the speedy justice system is assured under the new constitution as four layers of courts will be created to declog cases.

He said the average justice today handles more than 1,500 cases pending and there are around 20 cases being added per week as the Filipino people are litigious.

Nachura further explained that the 50-50 sharing of national revenue will be the concern now of the regional assembly which will enact laws for the region and underscore the election of competent people to the regional assembly.

He said the 22-members of the Concom explained that they have no personal interest on the proposed federal constitution being members of the law profession. (Nestor L. Abrematea)

Related

comments