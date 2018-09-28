4 regions under state of calamityAnthony

PRESIDENT Duterte has placed Regions I, II, III and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) under state of calamity after typhoon Ompong left a trail of death and destruction.

In the Proclamation No. 595, the President said the calamity declaration would speed up the government’s relief and rehabilitation works, mobilize funds, and allow price control measures in the four affected regions.

“Typhoon Ompong (International Codename Mangkhut) caused widespread destruction, substantial damage and deaths in Regions I (Ilocos), II (Cagayan Valley), III (Central Luzon) and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR),” the proclamation read.

“The declaration of a State of Calamity will hasten the rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, including any international humanitarian assistance,” the proclamation read.

Under the calamity proclamation, the President directed concerned government agencies to “implement execute rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation work in accordance with pertinent operational plans and directives.

Government agencies have also been directed to coordinate and augment the basic services and facilities of the affected local government units. (Genalyn Kabiling)

