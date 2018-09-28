Big field in Las Piñas 4-stag derby

The annual “Alexander 4-Stag Derby”, a major attraction at Las Pinas Coliseum, sizzles on Oct. 10 with more than 100 fights confirmed.



Due to the big number of entries, Coliseum manager and host Alex Tobias said the

The guaranteed prize is expected to reach P400,000.

Participants may field locally-banded stags of FIGBA (Bakbakan), PFGB (Digmaan) and LGBA Young (weight limits of 1.7 to 2.150 kgs.)

Meantime, LPC staged its “38th Anniversary 6-Stag Derby” (107 entries) last Sept. 19 with Lito Guerra (Imus), Capt. Dennis Aguilar (Las Pinas) and Joven Avila (Lucena) emerging winners after tallying 5.5 points each.

Also scheduled at LPC: Oct. 3 (Jessie Marquez) and Oct. 24 (Capt. Dennis Aguilar and Onie Tan).

The UMCGBA stag derby circuit starts at LPC on Oct. 17 (3 –stag elims).

For more details, contact Grace (873-1040, 0929 -1800960) and Julius (0915 -3582076 (Julius).

